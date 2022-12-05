ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were taken to a hospital in Arlington County after a crash nearly resulted with the SUV they were in ending up in a creek.

According to Arlington Fire and EMS, the crash took place on Friday, Dec. 2 near the 600 block of South Carlin Springs Road. When fire department crews got to the scene of the crash, they found an SUV hanging on the rocks above the creek.

Photo: ACFD

Photo: ACFD

Crews were able to stabilize the SUV and get the two occupants out. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.