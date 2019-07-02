VIDEO: Woman licks ice cream in store, puts it back on the shelf

WCMH) — An ice cream company is reassuring customers after a social media video went viral showing a customer licking a container of the ice cream, then putting it back into a grocery store freezer.

In the video, a woman is shown opening a container of Blue Bell Ice Cream, licking the product inside, replacing the top and putting it back into the freezer.

In a statement on its website, Blue Bell said that due to the manufacturing process, customers should be able to notice if a container of its ice cream has been tampered with.

The full statement from Blue Bell reads: