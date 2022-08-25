VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested and charged with burglary after police followed a “trail” of food wrappers to find him.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to Laskin Endodontics on the 1300 block of Laskin Road at around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 and found that someone had broken into the business.

The officers noticed that it looked like several items had been taken, including food and noticed a “trail” of Little Debbie snack cake wrappers leading from the scene to a secluded location nearby, where they found 52-year-old Tony Brink of Virginia Beach.

Brink was found with the missing items from the burglary, as well as property taken from a vehicle belonging to nearby Sugar Plum Bakery. Brink was arrested and charged with burglary, auto tampering and two counts of possession of stolen property.