WATCH: Dog drives in circles for an hour in Florida driveway

( WPBF/CNN) – A dog in Florida decided to take the family car for a drive.

Well, what actually happened was the owner left the dog in a running car and it took off, driving in reverse, in circles.

A video shows the car moving in circles in a cul de sac in Port St. Lucie around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. If you look closely, you can see a driver–well, sort of.

“First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I’m like okay what are they doing? And the cops came and I’m like okay!” said a witness, Anne Sabol. “Then the fire department showed up and I’m like okay!”

Turns out, the human driver left the car running when he stepped out for a moment. Police said the car was accidentally left in reverse, with the dog inside.

“I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour. And when the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like they should give that thing a license,” Sabol said.

You can see the tire tread marks on the street, and a mailbox that got in the way and got smashed.

The owner of the mailbox said the dog’s owner promised to replace it.

