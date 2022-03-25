RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced a proposal that would reclassify the northern long-eared bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The bat is currently listed as threatened, but according to the wildlife service, the species has an increased probability of going extinct due to a deadly disease impacting cave-living bats across the North American continent.

The disease, white-nose syndrome, has spread across almost 80% of the species’ entire range, and nearly all of its U.S. range since it was listed as threatened in 2015.

Northern-Long Eared Bat (Photo Courtesy of The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

“White-nose syndrome is devastating northern long-eared bats at unprecedented rates, as indicated by this science-based finding,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Charlie Wooley in a release.

In the release, the USFWS said their studies showed that the northern long-eared bat species has continued to decline, and now meets the definition of endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The Service’s review found that white-nose syndrome is expected to affect 100% of the northern long-eared bat’s U.S. range by 2025.

According to the wildlife service, a decision will be made on the bat’s status by Nov. 2022

