KENNEWICK, Wash. (KCPQ) — Police arrested a woman on suspicion of DUI after she got her RV stuck in a Washington state Taco Bell drive-thru.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, the woman drove the wrong way into the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru shortly after midnight Friday.

(Kennewick Police Dept.)





The RV couldn’t make the turn and got stuck at the corner of the building.

(Kennewick Police Dept.)





Officers said they suspected the 56-year-old of driving under the influence. She was booked into Benton County Jail.