STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in custody after authorities say she set fires in both of the bathrooms of a Sheetz in Stafford, causing an evacuation.

According to the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department, units were called to the Sheetz at 10 Washington Square Plaza just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for a report of a structure fire.

When they got there, they saw smoke in the building, which was evacuated. Units went inside and found two smoldering fires — one in the men’s bathroom and one in the woman’s bathroom.

Courtney Venable of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with arson. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

No one was injured during the incident and the Sheetz was able to reopen, having only sustained minor damage.