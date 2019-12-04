Woman dies after cigarette ignites oxygen tank, causing explosion in North Carolina home

Breaking News
ZEBULON, N.C. — A woman died Tuesday when her oxygen tank exploded inside her North Carolina home, WRAL reports.

Firefighters responded before 8 a.m. to the home on Crowned Court in Nash County.

The 61-year-old woman, identified by WNCN as Belinda Coble, was using the oxygen tank while she smoked a cigarette, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The sound of the explosion and smoke alarm woke her husband, who was sleeping in a different room. The husband reportedly extinguished the fire and called 911.

Authorities found Coble dead inside the home.

