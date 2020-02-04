Woman uses toes to call 911 after car slips off jack, crushes her hands

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after her hands were crushed and became trapped while changing a flat tire along a South Carolina interstate Sunday evening.

According to the Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a punctured tire forced the 54-year-old Charlotte woman to stop along I-95 near mile marker 68.

Fire-Rescue officials said the woman was replacing her tire with a spare when the jack slipped, causing the car to fall and crush both of her hands between the tire and the fender.

The woman then used some innovative thinking to call for help.

“She was trapped alone on the side of the dark interstate, experiencing excruciating pain,” the department said. “Over the next 35 minutes, she was able to slip off one shoe and manipulate her cell. After many attempts, she was able to dial 911 with her toes and advise them of her predicament.”

Authorities were able to free her and get her to a hospital. The woman suffered damage to both her hands and all her fingers.