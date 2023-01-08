STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a disturbance at a McDonald’s restaurant in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a McDonald’s at 303 Town Center Boulevard for a report of a disturbance at the restaurant. Witnesses described a hostile woman wielding a golf club threatening staff and acting in a disorderly manner.

When the deputies got to the McDonald’s, they found the woman at a table, who was still causing a disturbance and clutching the golf club. Eventually, the woman put the club down and was arrested.

The woman was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct and is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail. No employees or customers were hit with the golf club, according to police.