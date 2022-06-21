RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced a route closure this week in Southside Richmond ahead of maintenance work.

The ramp from westbound Forest Hill Avenue to northbound Powhite Parkway will be closed for on Thursday, June 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. If weather permits, Dominion Energy crews will perform work on the overhead power lines near the route.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes and pay attention to traffic control signs in the area.