At least eight of the 17 indicted are Virginia residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Seventeen people have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute drugs including fentanyl, meth, heroin and cocaine around the Charlottesville area dating back to at least February.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, at least eight of the 17 indicted are residents of Virginia. While most live in Charlottesville or nearby Crozet, one of the defendants is a resident of Arlington County and one is a resident of Henrico County.

The names of 15 defendants were provided by the department. Their charges are as follows:

36-year-old DuShaun Lamont Gregory of Henrico: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine

27-year-old Tyquane Pertell Gregory: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine with the intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine

29-year-old Fields Devon Landon of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine with the intent to distribute, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl

36-year-old Bobby Eugene Christmas of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, five counts of distribution of methamphetamine

29-year-old Michael Edward Cornett of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

41-year-old Antone Laron Harris of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine

41-year-old Brooke Lorenzo Woodfolk of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, distribution of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of heroin

37-year-old Ashlee Renee Morris: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

18-year-old Shaheim Taishaun Michie of Arlington: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

42-year-old John Ellis Turner III: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine

66-year-old Gary Wayne Woodson of Crozet: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

26-year-old Caleb Andrew Herndon: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine

29-year-old Dashard Brown: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine

25-year-old Cedric Trent: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine

Dustin Lee Welch: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine

According to the release, this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program in which local police and federal law enforcement agencies collaborate to reduce violent crime and gun violence.