CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Seventeen people have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute drugs including fentanyl, meth, heroin and cocaine around the Charlottesville area dating back to at least February.
According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, at least eight of the 17 indicted are residents of Virginia. While most live in Charlottesville or nearby Crozet, one of the defendants is a resident of Arlington County and one is a resident of Henrico County.
The names of 15 defendants were provided by the department. Their charges are as follows:
- 36-year-old DuShaun Lamont Gregory of Henrico: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- 27-year-old Tyquane Pertell Gregory: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine with the intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine
- 29-year-old Fields Devon Landon of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine with the intent to distribute, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl
- 36-year-old Bobby Eugene Christmas of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, five counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- 29-year-old Michael Edward Cornett of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- 41-year-old Antone Laron Harris of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- 41-year-old Brooke Lorenzo Woodfolk of Charlottesville: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, distribution of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of heroin
- 37-year-old Ashlee Renee Morris: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- 18-year-old Shaheim Taishaun Michie of Arlington: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- 42-year-old John Ellis Turner III: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- 66-year-old Gary Wayne Woodson of Crozet: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- 26-year-old Caleb Andrew Herndon: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine
- 29-year-old Dashard Brown: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- 25-year-old Cedric Trent: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine
- Dustin Lee Welch: Conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
According to the release, this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program in which local police and federal law enforcement agencies collaborate to reduce violent crime and gun violence.