CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A minor earthquake hit Carroll County Thursday morning, affecting areas near the Virginia-North Carolina border region.

The earthquake — clocking in at a 2.7 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey — originated about four kilometers south of Hillsville.

A map from the United States Geological Survey, depicting where the July 6, 2023 2.7 magnitude earthquake in Carroll County, Virginia could be felt.
The United States Geological Survey’s “Did you feel it?” map of the July 6, 2023 2.7 magnitude earthquake in Carroll County, Virginia. (Photo: USGS)

Carroll County Emergency Services received report of a possible explosion in the area near Stable and Troutland Road. Units were dispatched to the area and arrived just after 6 a.m. on July 6, 2023 — though they found no evidence that suggested an explosion occurred.

While on scene, units were informed of a potential earthquake — providing an explanation for the shaking locals had experienced.

Local emergency services has reported no injuries or structural damage at the time this article’s publication.

LATEST HEADLINES