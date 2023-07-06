CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A minor earthquake hit Carroll County Thursday morning, affecting areas near the Virginia-North Carolina border region.

The earthquake — clocking in at a 2.7 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey — originated about four kilometers south of Hillsville.

The United States Geological Survey’s “Did you feel it?” map of the July 6, 2023 2.7 magnitude earthquake in Carroll County, Virginia. (Photo: USGS)

Carroll County Emergency Services received report of a possible explosion in the area near Stable and Troutland Road. Units were dispatched to the area and arrived just after 6 a.m. on July 6, 2023 — though they found no evidence that suggested an explosion occurred.

While on scene, units were informed of a potential earthquake — providing an explanation for the shaking locals had experienced.

Local emergency services has reported no injuries or structural damage at the time this article’s publication.