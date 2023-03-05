CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot inside a store just a few blocks away from the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the Sunshine Supermarket at 827 Cherry Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 for a report of a shooting.

Inside the store, the officers found 20-year-old Justice Kilel of Gordonsville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that the Kilel was shopping when two people walked into the store and assaulted him. During the altercation, two of the people involved fired shots.

One of the two suspects, a 17-year-old, was shot and taken to UVA Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

The other suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nasier McGhee, was found at an Albemarle County apartment complex. McGhee has been charged with one count of malicious wounding.