ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a truck while riding a motorcycle in Rockingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at 12:35 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard.

It was determined that the driver of a 1995 Dodge Ram, a 62-year-old woman from Quicksburg, was driving south on Stone Point Boulevard when her truck collided with a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle heading west.

The driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Joesiha P.C. Wright of Harrisonburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say charges are pending as a result of this crash, which is still under investigation.