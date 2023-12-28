ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC ) — Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old woman from Rockingham County.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 10:51 a.m., state police responded to a deadly car crash that occurred on Daphna Road, north of Zion Church Road.

According to state police, 24-year-old Mckayla B. Miller was driving a 2007 Honda Civic and traveling south when the car ran off the right side of the roadway.

Miller then overcorrected the car and crossed the centerline before running the car off the left side of the roadway. The car then hit an embankment and was overturned.

Miller was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to officials.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate this incident.