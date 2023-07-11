WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new grant has been announced awarding millions to a county in southwestern Virginia with the intent to stimulate economic development.

On Tuesday, July 11, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3 million grant to the New River Regional Water Authority in Austinville, Virginia for improvements to water infrastructure.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, these developments will support local business growth and create 2,500 jobs.

The grant will expand the current water treatment facility to support a new rubber product manufacturing plant and other business needs, according to Raimondo.

“This EDA investment will help create even more new, high-paying jobs in southwest Virginia and grow economic opportunity across the region,” said Raimondo.

The investment will also be matched with $3.8 million in local funds and will generate $715 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“This strategic, place-based project will provide the infrastructure needed to accommodate a new manufacturing facility and attract additional private investment to create a stronger, more diverse regional economy for the future,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo.

“This 3-million-dollar grant to the New River Regional Water Authority is an important investment to this community and Virginia as a whole,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The people of Austinville will benefit greatly from its economic effects.”