WISE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 36 Buprenorphine strips were found concealed inside of a book headed to Red Onion State Prison in Wise County last week.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Centralized Mail Unit employees were inspecting mail bound for Red Onion State Prison when they found a book with 36 Buprenorphine strips concealed inside its spine.

This is not the first time VADOC employees have caught concealed drugs on their way into a prison. So far this year, the Centralized Mail Distribution Center has caught more than 100 pieces of mail containing suspected drugs before they could make their way into Virginia prisons.

“I would like to thank the VADOC’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center employees for preventing this item from getting into our facility,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The Department will continue to work to prevent the entry of drugs and contraband into all facilities, fostering a safe and secure environment for both employees and inmates.”

This incident is still under investigation by VADOC.