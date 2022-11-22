ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a 36-year-old man just north of Batesville.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, officers were called to the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road for a reported single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, units from both Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department found the driver of the vehicle — identified as 36-year-old Francisco Javier Loya of Crozet, Virginia — dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

According to authorities, this is the fifteenth traffic fatality investigated by Albemarle County police so far this year — this does not include crashes investigated by Virginia State Police.