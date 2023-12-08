ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a Rockingham County Public Schools bus and a passenger vehicle.
At 7:49 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, state troopers responded to the incident at the intersection of Cross Keys Road and Shen Lake Drive for a report of a crash involving a school bus.
Five children are said to have suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to nearby Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.
This incident remains under investigation.