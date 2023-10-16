ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate after a Midlothian man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, state troopers were called to an area of I-81 North located approximately two miles south of Raphine Road.

According to police, a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was illegally parked on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver — now identified as 71-year-old Timothy James Korman of Midlothian — was outside of his vehicle.

A 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer hit the Tahoe, causing the Tahoe to hit Korman. Police said Korman died at the scene.

“The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Motor Carrier Team assisted with the crash,” said a spokesperson with Virginia State Police. “No charges are pending.”