ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 82-year-old man is dead after police say his car was hit by a driver who ran a red light in Rockingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a 2018 Jeep Cherokee was headed west on Route 33 when the driver ignored a red light and ran into a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero heading south through the intersection.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 82-year-old Richard Smith, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Zaidoon Al Majidi, was taken to Sentara RHM Medical Center with minor injuries. Al Majidi was charged with reckless driving.