ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue has lifted fire bans after multiple wildfires raged near the region this fall.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the department lifted a fire ban that has been in place since Nov. 17, allowing residents in the area to be able to burn open air fires.

According to officials, the Department of Forestry has rated fire danger in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County areas a one out of five — with five being the highest fire risk.

The ground saturation levels of these areas were also rated at a 12 on a scale of zero to 800 — with 800 meaning desert-like conditions, according to the fire rescue. Recent rainfall in the area is said to have contributed to dampening the ground.

According to the department, the rainfall has not completely reduced the drought conditions in the area and dry conditions are not the only factor that can cause fires.

Albemarle Fire Rescue encourages residents to remain aware of fires and to practice safe burning practices.