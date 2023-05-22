ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department arrested a 17-year-old suspect for multiple thefts and child abduction.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officers were called to the 4000 block of Cypress Pointe Drive for a reported stolen vehicle and abduction.

According to police, an unknown suspect stole a silver 2011 Kia Sorento in which two children — a 4-year-old and a 2-month-old — were in the passenger seats. Police said the vehicle had been left unattended by the children’s nanny.

Twenty minutes after the first call to police, a community member reported they had found the two children abandoned a few miles away — in the 2600 block of Barracks Road. Police said officers also found the stolen Kia in the 500 block of Burgoyne Road. It was unoccupied.

File photo of a Kia Sorento (Courtesy of the Albemarle County Police Department)

Both children were found to be okay and were later returned to their parents.

Following an investigation, detectives identified a 17-year-old suspect who was also allegedly responsible for other motor vehicle thefts in the area.

On Friday, May 22, the suspect was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of endangering the life of a child

Felony destruction of property

Six counts of motor vehicle theft

The suspect is now being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.