ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department arrested a 17-year-old suspect for multiple thefts and child abduction.
Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officers were called to the 4000 block of Cypress Pointe Drive for a reported stolen vehicle and abduction.
According to police, an unknown suspect stole a silver 2011 Kia Sorento in which two children — a 4-year-old and a 2-month-old — were in the passenger seats. Police said the vehicle had been left unattended by the children’s nanny.
Twenty minutes after the first call to police, a community member reported they had found the two children abandoned a few miles away — in the 2600 block of Barracks Road. Police said officers also found the stolen Kia in the 500 block of Burgoyne Road. It was unoccupied.
Both children were found to be okay and were later returned to their parents.
Following an investigation, detectives identified a 17-year-old suspect who was also allegedly responsible for other motor vehicle thefts in the area.
On Friday, May 22, the suspect was arrested on the following charges:
- Two counts of endangering the life of a child
- Felony destruction of property
- Six counts of motor vehicle theft
The suspect is now being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.