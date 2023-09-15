ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old Albemarle County man has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material after near month-long investigation.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible possession of child sexual abuse material in the county and began an investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Nearly a month later, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, members of Albemarle Police’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested 23-year-old Christopher Neill Moore, of Albemarle County, and charged him with five counts of knowingly possessing child sexual abuse material.

After the arrest of Moore, Albemarle Police detectives continued the investigation into his illegal activity, and on Monday, Sept. 11, Moore was charged with an additional five counts of knowingly possessing child sexual abuse material.

The investigation into Moore is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Det. Michael Wells of Albemarle Police at 434-296-5807.