Police believe a truck similar to the one pictured was driven by a hit-and-run suspect in Albemarle County in February (Photo: Albemarle Police)

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say hit a pedestrian with their truck in February before leaving the scene.

According to police, the hit-and-run took place on Friday, Feb. 17 in the Earlysville area of Albemarle County.

The driver is believed to have been driving a Ford single-cab truck made between 1987 and 1991 that has black wheels and is dark blue with a white stripe going across the sides. It may be missing the orange right turn signal and may have damage to the passenger side mirror.

Anyone who has seen a truck fitting this description or has information related to this incident is asked to call Albemarle Police at 434-296-5807.