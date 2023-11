ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the public’s help to get information on a fatal crash on Saturday.

Authorities are searching for witnesses that can provide information about a two-vehicle crash that took place on the 7400 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike, near the Greenwood Road intersection at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Sergeant Dean Dotts at 434-296-5807.