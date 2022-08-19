ALBRMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department and Fire Rescue Department recovered a deceased person from the Rivanna River on Saturday.

According to police, a report of a suspected body in the water between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge came in at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. When crews got to the area, they found a deceased man along the bank.

The man’s body was removed from the river and taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner and identified as 46-year-old William Jasper, who was from the Charlottesville area. Jasper’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Jasper’s death is still being investigated by Albemarle Police, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.