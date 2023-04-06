ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County is under a shelter-in-place order as police there search for a man with a gun.

The shelter-in-place order was issued by the county police department at 2:52 p.m. and applies to a three-mile area around Greenwood Drive, just outside of the town of Crozet.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say a 23-year-old white man in the midst of a mental health crisis is currently being sought by police and is believed to be armed.

Anyone who sees him is advised to call 911. Residents are advised to avoid the area of Greenwood Road while the shelter order is in place.