POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va., (WIRC) — A West Virginia 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The quake occurred a little after 12:30 a.m. and was located just west of Bath County in Virginia.

The depth of the quake was recorded as 13.7 km (8.5 miles).

(Courtesy of the United States Geological Survey)

For more information on this quake and others, visit the USGS website here.