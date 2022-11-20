ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison on charges related to trafficking and distributing methamphetamine in southwestern Virginia.

According to a release from the Office of the Virginia Attorney General, 28-year-old Pedro Loza III of Bullhead City, Arizona, was sentenced to 72 months after being convicted of conspiring to possess with the intent to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, among other charges.

According to the release, Loza was part of a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana to southwestern Virginia. Five people in total have been charged in connection to this drug smuggling conspiracy.

This investigation was led by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bristol Office with help with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and several other local law enforcement agencies across Virginia as well as Indiana and Alabama.