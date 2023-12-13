PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a suspect in a robbery in the Farmville area.

On Friday, Dec. 8, at around 7:50 p.m., a person entered the Tigers Corner convenience store, located at 5195 Farmville Road, and robbed it at gunpoint.

According to officials, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene by foot, heading south on Farmville Road.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid flannel, white jeans, black shoes as well as a black face mask and beanie hat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect (pictured above) is encouraged to call Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-3400.