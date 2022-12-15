Photos of 17-year-old Jamila Jana’a Gadson was reported missing on Dec. 13. (Courtesy of Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week.

Jamila Jana’a Gadson went missing from her Rockford School Road home in the town of Gretna on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

According to authorities, Gadson is a five-foot-five-inch tall female with black hair and brown eyes.

(Courtesy of Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Gadson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931. If the information leads to the arrest and conviction of any individual who may have committed a criminal act, tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.