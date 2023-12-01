BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Wednesday evening watching football turned into a life-changing win for a Bedford County man who became a millionaire!

Jarrod Paxton was at home watching football, playing Virginia Lottery games when he noticed he had just won the Virginia Lottery’s Jackpot Spectacular game.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, Jarrod Paxton won $1,910,544 from Virginia Lottery’s Jackpot Spectacular game. (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

“It’s hard to believe,” Paxton said. “I told my wife, ‘I think I just won $1.9 million!’, and she said ‘No, you didn’t!’”

Paxton’s $1,910,544 win makes for the largest prize ever won in an online Virginia Lottery game.

Paxton said he has no plans for his winnings but to pay off his debts and take care of his family.