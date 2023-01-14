CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A bicyclist is dead after police say they were hit by a car on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia’s campus is Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, a bicyclist was hit by a driver heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. The bicyclist was taken to UVA Medical Center where they later died.

Icy Road and Alderman Road in Charlottesville

The driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged. This incident is still under investigation.