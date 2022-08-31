BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVNS) — There’s a new face for the Bluefield University Women’s Basketball Team!

Markell Cox hails from Memphis, Tennessee, and coached for ten years at previous schools.

He plans to take the reins from Corey Mullins, who became the University’s Athletic Director.

Cox said everyone in the campus community was welcoming and he can’t wait to see what the season has in store.

“Come from a basketball family. My aunt is the all-time winningest coach in the state of Mississippi for girls high school basketball and my uncle is up that list as well so I grew up wanting to be a coach and I feel like this is my calling,” Cox said.

Cox said he can’t wait to see the community come and support the Lady Rams when the season starts.