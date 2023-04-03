MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department says it battled two brush fires on April 1st.

Around 5:15 p.m., firefighters responded to the Alleghany Springs Road area for reports of a bush fire. On the scene, crews noticed a second fire starting in the Mount Pleasant Road area. Additional departments including Pulaski County Emergency Management were called to the scene to investigate and found a fire spreading to nearly 15 acres on top of the mountains.

As firefighters continued containment efforts, the blaze grew and reached an estimated 30 acres. For hours several crew battled the fire, and it was controlled around 10 p.m. The Virginia Department of Forestry stayed on the scene to enhance containment lines.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. There were no reported injuries or structural damage.