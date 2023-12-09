BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Buckingham man won the top prize from a Virginia Lottery scratcher quietly in a store.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Victor Null won $100,000 from Virginia Lottery’s Cash Game scratcher — the top prize for the game.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Victor Null won $100,000 from Virginia Lottery’s Cash Game scratcher — the top prize for the game. (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

Null said he was leaving the Walmart located in Short Pump when he decided to buy a ticket at a nearby Virginia Lottery self-service terminal. When he scratched the ticket, he realized he had won.

According to Null, he wanted to tell people that he had won, but decided to leave the store quietly with his son and the ticket. He plans to use some of the money to buy a new truck, and then the rest will be put into savings for him and his sons.