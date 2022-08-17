Photo: Charlottesville Police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing since early July.

According to police, 60-year-old John Milton Harris III was last seen on the morning of July 1. At the time of his disappearance, Harris was living at a campground near the 1700 of Monticello Road.

Harris has previously lived in Richmond and has family in Lancaster. Harris has brown hair and brown eyes, stands about 5’8″ and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information related to Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.