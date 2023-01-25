Charlottesville Police responded to two shootings that took place just hours apart, a few blocks from each other.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two shootings that police say took place hours apart, just a few blocks away from each other.

According to police, at around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Garrett Street and 6th Street SE. When they got there, they found a juvenile male who had been shot. He was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

Just a few hours later, around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Oakmont Street. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to UVA Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information related to either of these incidents is asked to call Det. Stayments of Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3939.