CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department has identified a suspect in connection to a shooting that took place on Feb. 8 and are asking for help finding him.

According to police, officers responded to 930 of Harris Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call escalated to a shooting and while the responding officers were at the scene, a man arrived at the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

930 Harris Street in Charlottesville

Photo: Charlottesville Police

Police have identified 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of the Palmyra area of Fluvanna County as a suspect in the shooting. He has been charged with malicious wounding, firing a gun within a thousand feet of a school zone, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, using a firearm while committing a felony and maliciously shooting at a occupied vehicle.

Police are still looking for Brown, anyone who believes they may have seen him or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280.