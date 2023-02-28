UPDATE: According to Charlottesville Police, the armed suspect pointed a firearm at several officers. The officers shot the suspect, who has been taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in critical condition. Route 250 near Hydraulic Road will be closed until further notice.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department is responding to what they called an “active violent incident” involving an armed individual in the city.

Police said they are currently negotiating with an armed person who fired several shots in the area on Emmet Street North near a Red Roof Inn in the northwestern area of the city.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and to expect a heavy police presence. No other information has been made available by the department at this time.

