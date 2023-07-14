CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two men who they say were involved in the theft of a Rolex watch worth thousands of dollars.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, on July 8, “Suspect 1” was seen by security cameras walking into Fink’s Jewelers, located at 1025 Emmet Street. Police say the suspect then stole a Rolex watch valued at around $7,500.

“Suspect 2,” who was also seen on security camera footage, was believed to be acting as a lookout for the first man, according to police.

The two suspects are pictured above. Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Stein of Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3374.