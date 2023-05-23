WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Wise County man who was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegal firearm possession has been sentenced in federal court to more than 15 years in prison.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 33-year-old Justine Kyle Elliott pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In August of 2021, police in the town of Coeburn in Wise County responded to a report that Elliott was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked in the drive-thru of a bank.

When the officers searched Elliott’s vehicle, they discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and several firearms. It was later determined that Elliott was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine across southwestern Virginia.

In May of 2023, after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges, Elliot was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison.