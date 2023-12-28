MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — All northbound lanes were shut down on I-81 in Montgomery County, for more than an hour, after a tractor-trailer caught fire on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Just after 3 p.m., the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department and rescue personnel were called to mile marker 112.3 on I-81 North for a tractor-trailer on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found the tractor fully consumed in flames.

Crews on the scene of I-81 North Tractor-trailer fire in Montgomery County on Dec. 26. (Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire-EMS and Rescue)

As a result, the Riner Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist and the blaze was controlled. However, firefighters said the damage to the trailer was challenging to extinguish.

According to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department, the trailer was full of empty caskets. To contain the blaze, crews had to use saws to open the top of the trailer and roll the truck on its side. Fire personnel worked on the scene for more than two hours.

No one was hurt during the incident.

All northbound lanes were reopened to traffic around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters on the top of the Tractor-trailer on I-81 North in Montgomery County on Dec. 26. (Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire-EMS and Rescue)

Crews extinguishing tractor-trailer fire on Dec. 26. (Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire-EMS and Rescue)

Tractor-trailer damages after fire on I-81 North in Montgomery County on Dec. 26. (Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire-EMS and Rescue)

Watch crews battle the blaze here:

(Video Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department)