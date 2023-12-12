MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Republican member of Virginia’s House of Delegates has resigned from his seat, giving House Democrats a 51-48 advantage until a special election can take place.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Del. Les R. Adams, who represents Virginia’s 16th District, sent a letter announcing his resignation to G. Paul Nardo, the Clerk of the House of Delegates. Adams had represented parts of Henry County and Pittsylvania County, as well as Martinsville, since 2014 and had been reelected to serve in a new District 48 in November of 2023.

“Although I have been elected to continue serving as Delegate for the new 48th House District in the next session, I will decline to accept the oath of office to be seated with that General Assembly so that I may make myself available for another position of service,” said Adams in the letter.

Adams’ last day in office will be Jan. 9, 2024. He did not say in the letter whether he was making himself available for a specific position.

According to Ballotpedia, Adams attended Liberty University in Lynchburg before attending law school at the University of Richmond. He was first elected to the House of Delegates’ 16th District in the general election on Nov. 5, 2023 and ran unopposed to represent the newly-drawn 48th District in 2023.