CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged after police say he hit and killed a pedestrian near the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, 54-year-old Corey Michael Abdella of Charlottesville has been charged with reckless driving after he allegedly hit 52-year-old Isidro Casandro Martinez, who was walking on Ivy Road near Alderman Road, with his car just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Ivy Road and Alderman Road in Charlottesville

Casandro Martinez was taken to UVA Medical Center, where he later died.

Police initially said that Casandro Martinez was riding a bicycle without a helmet or lights while wearing dark clothing, but it was later determined that he was walking across the street with his bike when he was hit by Abdella.

Abdella was released on a summons and is schedule to appear in court on March 2.