EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people that police say stole a van with a baby inside have been taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

Eden Police Department said on Thursday that Gary Alverson and Sarah Newton were taken into custody in Henry County, Virginia, and would be extradited back to Rockingham County.

Alverson and Newton are accused of stealing a van that was parked, running, outside of an Eden child care center. The driver had stepped inside to drop her children off, leaving a 1-year-old inside the van. Witnesses then say they saw two people jump into the van and drive off.

Around 15 minutes later, a person answered their door to find the child on their porch in a carseat.

The van was found later in the day on Wednesday in Stoneville.

Eden Police Department took out warrants for first-degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle against the two.