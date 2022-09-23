HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An escaped inmate from Highland County is back in custody after a days-long search.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Shaun Gwin had appeared in court on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he reportedly kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and escaped, according to police. The deputy was not injured during the escape.

“Shaun Gwin has escaped from Law Enforcement custody. If you see him, notify law enforcement immediately. Do not approach Mr. Gwin,” said Sheriff Ronald Wimer of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office in a statement on Tuesday.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that Gwin was in custody.

Anyone with information on Gwin’s escape is encouraged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.