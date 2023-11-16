ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire that escalated into a brush fire near the Crozet area on Nov. 16, causing traffic delays.

Fire rescue responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 at mile marker 100 in Nelson County, near Crozet. The vehicle fire then expanded into a brush fire that went up a nearby mountain, causing lane closures and traffic delays.

Due to the fire, drivers can expect delays on I-64 and Route 250 heading west towards the Nelson and Augusta County lines, according to the fire department. Traffic backups are approximately four miles, however, the right lane and right shoulder are now open.

The fire is still being contained with the help of the Forestry and National Park services.